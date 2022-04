ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire fighters responded to an apartment fire near Grand Valley State University Monday.

It started around 6 p.m. in the 10000 block of 48th Avenue, Ottawa County dispatch told News 8. Several fire departments were on scene, including the Allendale Fire Department.

There was heavy smoke in one of the apartment units, officials say.

There are no reports of injuries.