The scene of a house fire on Winfield Drive in Allendale Township on May 21, 2021. (David Andrews/ReportIt)

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a house fire near Allendale Friday.

It happened on Winfield Drive near 52nd Avenue, just west of Grand Valley State University’s campus, Ottawa County dispatch said. Firefighters were called to the house around 1:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No injuries have been reported, and dispatch was not aware of anyone who was inside the house at the time.