TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities responded to a barn fire in Tallmadge Township early Monday morning.

The Tallmadge Township Fire Department said it received reports around 1:30 a.m. Monday of a fire near the intersection of Luce Street SW and Dogwood Lane NW.

The barn was used by the business called Rollaway Movers, according to TTFD. Ottawa County dispatchers said the barn was full of equipment, and several callers said they heard an explosion.

There were no reports of injuries, but firefighters said the building was a total loss.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.