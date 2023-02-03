ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt in a Friday afternoon head-on crash in Robinson Township.

Around 4:10 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Green Street near 138th Avenue for a head-on crash involving a Grand Haven Public Schools bus with students aboard.

When deputies arrived, they learned that a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 20-year-old Grand Haven woman, was heading east on Green Street and crossed the center line, hitting the westbound bus head-on.

The school bus was carrying about 20 students at the time, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was hurt.

Green Street is closed while crews clean up the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

The crash remains under investigation.