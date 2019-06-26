No injuries in Holland Township armed robbery

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the 136th Avenue One Stop party store in Holland Township.

It happened around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday at 690 136th Ave.

Authorities say the suspect entered the store, threatened a clerk and demanded cash.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store.

Deputies say the suspect had a handgun, but no shots were fired.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black man, who is 6 feet tall and has an average build. Authorities say he was wearing dark clothing and no vehicle was seen at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.