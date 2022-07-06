A house in Georgetown Township damaged after a fire broke out Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say there were no reports of injuries in a garage fire at a house near Hudsonville early Wednesday morning.

Ottawa County dispatch told News 8 that the garage fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at a house on Glen Hollow Drive, south of Baldwin Street, between 40th and 48th avenues in Georgetown Township.

The person who reported the fire said people at the house were setting off fireworks, but investigators have not said if that was the cause.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.