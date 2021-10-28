No injuries in cement truck rollover near Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A cement truck driver walked away without injuries after his truck rolled over near Jenison Thursday.

It happened around noon on 36th Avenue south of Fillmore Street in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was southbound when it went off the pavement and onto the gravel shoulder, then slid into the ditch and tipped onto its side.

The driver, a 33-year-old Marne man, was wearing his seat belt and wasn’t hurt.

There was a small liquid spill which caused 36th Avenue to be closed for a time between Fillmore and Bauer Road while cleanup was underway.