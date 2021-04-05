No injuries after train hits semi-truck near Zeeland

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported after a train struck a semi-truck carrying farming equipment near Zeeland Monday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 64th Street in Zeeland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the semi-truck, driven by a 58-year-old man, turned into the farm and was crossing the railroad tracks when it was struck by a westbound train. The train struck the trailer of the truck and spun the truck into a nearby yard.

There were 59 people on the Amtrak train at the time of the crash. The train experienced mechanical issues due to the crash and will have to be moved, according to the sheriff’s office.

There were no reports of injuries.