GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A school bus driver and two students were able to safely get off the bus after a small fire broke out.

The Ottawa County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 said the authorities responded to the call around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Johnson Street and 144th Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

The Grand Haven Area Public Schools superintendent’s office said one of the district’s school buses had a small alternator fire. The driver got the two students off the bus and put out the fire with the onboard fire extinguisher.

Parents of the students were notified, and a new bus picked up the two students, according to the superintendent’s office.

There were no reports of injuries.