No injuries after pickup truck crashes into Spring Lake home

Ottawa County

A pickup truck crashes into a home in the village of Spring Lake on Sept. 21, 2021. (Courtesy: Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — A home in the village of Spring Lake was damaged after a pickup truck crashed into it Tuesday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Liberty Street and Buchanan Street.

Ottawa County deputies say a black Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by a 65-year-old man of Spring Lake, was going east on Liberty Street when it hit another vehicle that was parked on the side of the road. 

The pickup truck went through a stop sign on Buchanan Street then crashed into the front porch of a home.

No one was hurt in the crash, deputies said.

They said the driver received a ticket for causing a crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, authorities said.

