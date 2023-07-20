HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after police say a house in Holland was shot at early Thursday morning.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, it received reports of shots fired near the intersection of 19th Street and Maple Avenue.

Officers found out that a house on 19th had been shot at. Residents at the house said they witnessed two men running away from the area immediately after the shots were fired. The men were described as medium-built and last seen wearing dark clothes, according to HDPS.

There were no reports of injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or email investigators at policetips@cityofholland.com.