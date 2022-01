Firefighters at the scene of a fire at JR Automation on Tyler Street in Olive Township on Jan. 3, 2021.

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire at a manufacturing business near Holland Monday.

It happened at JR Automation on Tyler Street near 136th Avenue in Olive Township.

At least ten fire departments in Ottawa County responded to the fire, the Ottawa County dispatch told News 8.

There are no reports of any injuries.

It is not yet known what started the fire or how extensive the damage is.