No injuries after crash involving school bus near Holland

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There were no injuries after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus near Holland Tuesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. on James Street near 132nd Avenue in Holland Township.

A West Ottawa school bus had stopped at a railroad track. A car driven by a 23-year-old man from Holland that was following the bus was rear-ended by another car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The crash pushed the first car into the back of the school bus and caused that car to catch fire, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say the fire was quickly put out by first responders.

There were 41 students and an adult driver on board the school bus. None of the three drivers or the students were injured, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says the 16-year-old driver was cited for causing the accident.