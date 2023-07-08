North Beach Park in Ferrysburg on May 17, 2023. (Luke Stier/WOOD TV8)

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The no body contact advisory for North Beach Park in Ferrysburg has been lifted, according to the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.

The beach is located north of Grand Haven.

On Saturday, OCDPH said it lifted the advisory because the water quality at North Beach Park was acceptable. Tests conducted on Friday showed the water’s E. coli levels complied with Michigan’s Water Quality Standards, according to OCDPH.

On Thursday, the advisory was issued after tests conducted on Wednesday revealed elevated levels of E. coli in the water.