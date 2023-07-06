North Beach Park in Ferrysburg on May 17, 2023. (Luke Stier/WOOD TV8)

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — After finding high levels of E. coli in the water at a beach north of Grand Haven, health officials have issued a no body contact advisory for North Beach Park.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health found elevated levels of E. coli in the water at North Beach Park during a routine sampling July 5. The department attributed the E. coli to nearby dredging.

Accordingly, health officials advised people to avoid all contact with the water at the Ferrysburg beach.

The department said it will continue to monitor E. coli levels and remove the advisory once the water is acceptable.

Anyone who has questions or believes they have become ill after swimming in the water can call OCDPH at 616.393.5645.