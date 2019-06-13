New theater anchors downtown Holland’s move west

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland’s highly-anticipated downtown movie theater made its premiere Thursday.

The first thing visitors to Sperry’s Moviehouse will notice is the size of its theaters.

“As you can see, it’s a much smaller movie theater compared to a big cinema. So, you’re going to get that really boutique-intimate movie experience,” said Nicole Kelly, marketing manager for the theater.

Guests can still get popcorn and Raisinets. But they can also enjoy a sit-down meal along with an adult beverage at the second-floor restaurant.

Once you sit down inside the theater, you may not want to get up again.

“The chairs are going to have reclining options, heat and massage options,” said Kelly.

“You have the option to order food to your seat. So you come in, you order what you want, and they will actually bring it to your seat,” she added.

Eventually, the seats will also offer headphone jacks, allowing customers to push a button and listen to the film in a different language.

“We’re going to have first-run movies as well as some Indie movies and then some local movies as well,” said Kelly.

Sperry’s Moviehouse even has a theater with a playground for young moviegoers.

The moviehouse anchors the first phase of a $40 million project on 8th Street, between South River and Pine avenues. Developers hope it will eventually extend from downtown Holland to Lake Macatawa.

The development also includes retail space. Behind the counter at Cakabakery, they’re making dough — and not just the kind for pastries. Business is good and the future looks bright for the 4-month-old business.

It’s all about being in the right place at the right time.

“Especially since they’re planning on expanding all the way down to the water. We’re getting a bunch of people and they’re really excited,” said Julia Ortiz, who worked the counter at Cakabakery Thursday.

Along with the theater and retail space, project developer GDK Construction of Holland is building apartments. While they don’t have time table, they say the build-out will continue.

The West Coast Chamber of Commerce says the project is drawing businesses from elsewhere in Holland.

“This project is really the first big piece of this downtown area,” said Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Caroline Monahan.

“This whole block is the connector piece between what’s already a really great downtown, and the Civic Center, the farmer’s market, and heading us towards the waterfront.”