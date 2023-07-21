HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program will help encourage kids in Holland to take advantage of locally grown food.

The Holland Farmers Market teamed up with AlignWell Chiropractic to start the Power of Produce Club, which is exclusively for children and will reward them for shopping at the market throughout the year.

The POP Club was first established by the National Farmers Market Coalition as a way to engage children in communities across the country and get them to see the value in shopping from local vendors.

“Introducing the Power of Produce club at the market helps us reach our goal of providing access to fresh, healthy and locally grown food to everyone in our community, including our youngest market visitors,” Kara de Alvare, the marketing coordinator at the farmers market, said in a statement. “It’s never too early to involve children in choosing new fruits and vegetables to try and in learning about how our local food system works.”

To join the club, children must stop by the AlignWell Chiropractic tent at the market and pick up a POP passport. They can get the passport stamped during each visit to the market, and each stamp will reward them with a $1 coupon to be used at any of the 75 vendors.

Once the passport is completely finished, kids will be rewarded with a prize package, which will include a water bottle, vinyl stickers and more.

You can find more information on the Holland Farmers Market by clicking here.