GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new pet resort and groomer opened earlier this month into the old Captain K9 location in Jenison.

Fido and Stich is a West Michigan-based groomer and supply store. The business has two other locations in Grand Rapids and Rockford.

“The thing that I’ve been focusing on is brining certified training to the employees,” said owner Allison McDonough. “Making it safer and more fun and good experience for the dogs.”

McDonough said they are working to switch over signage and adding four luxury suites for boarded dogs who need special attention.

“We’re going to have some décor, a nice window, a TV in here and a nice, large bed,” she said. “So it’s more of a feeling that they’re at home versus an unfamiliar place.”

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, nearly one in five households added a dog or cat to their homes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is approximately 23 million households.

But now that many people have returned to the office for work, there is a growing demand for pet daycare and boarders.

The newest Fido and Stitch location can board up to 28 dogs. It will also soon offer training and agility courses. The daycare drop-off option will provide dogs structure and playtime throughout the day.

McDonough said the previous owners, “didn’t have any sort of schedule or routine with the dogs. It was just open play. And dogs, similar to toddlers, they need rest time. They need rest time, otherwise their stress level keeps building, and building and building up.”

An open house is planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interested new customers can bring their dogs for play time and to meet with trainers.