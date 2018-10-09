Ottawa County

New MAX executive director chosen

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Macatawa Area Transit has named its next executive director.

The Holland Sentinel reports Elisa Hoekwater was selected over two other finalists. She had previously served as the transportation program manager for the Macatawa Area Coordinating Council.

The position had been vacant since former director Linda LeFebre resigned from in April after being charged for allegedly embezzling from MAX.

Hokewater will receive an annual salary of $87,000 and start her new position in November.

This story was initially reported by Sydney Smith at the Holland Sentinel.

