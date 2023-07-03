HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — New renderings give a look into what Holland’s new ice rink will look like.

The renderings show a rink that loops around a greenspace, offering a path for skaters to follow.

The ice rink has been a project decades in the making, as the city has been exploring locations and designs since 1997. The city ultimately picked Window on the Waterfront Park, located on 6th Street and College Avenue on the edge of downtown, for the location.

A rendering of the new design of the ice rink in Holland, located at Window on the Waterfront Park near 6th Street and College Avenue. (Courtesy city of Holland)

During a Holland City Council study session on June 28, Mayor Nathan Bocks said the project should be done right, News 8’s partner the Holland Sentinel reports.

“This is a legacy project for this community,” Bocks said, according to the Sentinel. “This is a 50-year plus project that’s going to make or break the development of that downtown area. We need to do this right.”

A map of the ice rink in Holland, located at Window on the Waterfront Park near 6th Street and College Avenue. (Courtesy city of Holland)

The Sentinel reports that the designs include two buildings, one for ice skate rentals and the other to store a Zamboni, connected by a pavilion. It reports the ice rink will have around 150 yards of ice.

There might also be a space for concerts during the summer, the Sentinel reports.

“We wanted to be true to the vision, the vision for the area, and I think that’s what we have here,” the Sentinel reports Assistant City Manager Matt VanDyken said as a presented the design.