New indoor athletic facility coming to Jenison High School

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Athletes at Jenison High School will soon have a brand new facility to use for practices. Construction of a 64,000-square-foot multi-purpose building is underway, made possible by the district’s latest bond proposal.

The facility, located on the west side of the high school, will feature an 80-yard indoor turf area, a two-lane track and a cheer room.

A rendered image of a new multi-purpose facility coming to Jenison High School. (Courtesy of Jenison Public Schools)

“In Michigan, you never know what type of weather you’re going to get, and so we’re going to have a surface and a playing area that our kids are going to be able to access no matter what the weather is outside. (They’ll) be able to train throughout the year so that’s gonna be nice,” Jenison Public Schools Superintendent Brandon Graham said.

He added that it will be a huge benefit for more than just the athletic programs.

“Our marching band will be in there practicing. They’re state champions and to be able to do that in the offseason or a rainstorm blows through in the summer that they can come in and use this,” Dr. Graham said.

The goal is for the facility to be complete by September so that it can be used during the fall sports season. It will also be open to the public for anyone who wants to use the track.

Graham said he’s grateful for the support the community has shown the Jenison school district over the years.

“I think our community sees the value of the school system and like I said have blessed us with many outstanding facility opportunities,” he said. “Our community values the education that we provide here in Jenison, they want to support their kids, and so they’re committed to excellence and they’ve shown that to this school district through the passing of bonds.”

In addition to the multi-purpose facility, Graham said the bond will allow the district to install HVAC heating and cooling to all of the buildings, add classrooms at Bursley Elementary School and a new music room in the junior high building.