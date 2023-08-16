HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A new urgent care clinic opened near Holland Wednesday.

American Family Care Holland is located at 91 Douglas Ave. between River Avenue and Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township.

Along with urgent care services, it also offers occupational health services like pre-employment physicals, drug testing and workers compensation exams, and has an X-ray and lab on site.

The clinic was opened by Brian Pelke and his son, Christian Pelke. Family is important to them, the father said, adding he hopes his daughter will join them in the future. Brian Pelke is moving into the health care industry after working in manufacturing for more than 30 years.

“I wanted to do something where we can make a difference in the community and work with people,” he said. “I also wanted to work in the medical profession or work with the medical professionals because they’re a really special group of people.”

AFC Urgent Care Holland on Douglas Avenue. (Aug. 16, 2023)

AFC Holland has multiple Spanish speakers on staff to help serve Holland’s Hispanic community.

“We are really focusing on the Hispanic community,” Brian Pelke said. “We feel that they’re an underserved need. … We have a big heart for that community as well.”

He explained that having Spanish speakers on staff, rather than relying on a translation service, helps show patients they’re cared for.

Brian Pelke said the urgent care is “blessed” by the team members working there, including nurse practitioner Lisa Bigelow, RN CFNP MSN.

“We have an amazing staff. Everybody, as far as the providers, has 20 years or more of experience in health care,” she said.

Bigelow said the team has a “wealth of knowledge” and they want to integrate into the community.

Bigelow herself has worked in health care for more than 25 years, starting as a nurse’s aide and working her way up.

“I just love taking care of people. I love teaching them about what is happening with their body, I love … giving them the information that they need to make decisions and be autonomous, to be able to decide what they want to do or how they want to take care of themselves,” she said.

She has worked in urgent care in the past, she said.

“It’s probably been one of the things that has been the closest to my heart,” Bigelow said.

She said that area of medicine doesn’t always get what it needs, but it’s important to bridge the gap between primary care and the emergency department.

Both Bigelow and Brian Pelke said they’re ready to serve the community.

“We’re open for business, we’re excited to see you and we will take good care of you,” Bigelow said.

AFC Urgent Care Holland is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to afcurgentcare.com.