Holland Museum exhibit highlights efforts of Latinx organization

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new exhibit at the Holland Museum focused on highlighting the efforts of an organization that serves the Latinx community.

The exhibit, which officially opened on Aug. 20, is all about the efforts of Holland-based organization Latin Americans United for Progress, or LAUP. It’s called United for Progress: The Story of LAUP and explores the organization’s history, how they’ve evolved, and how they continue to serve the Latinx and greater Holland community to this day.

“The Mexican Americans or the Latinx, Latino population is about 25% of the greater holland population,” said the museum’s executive director Ricki Levine. “It’s a significant number of people that live in this community and a lot of people outside of that community aren’t aware of the culture, aren’t aware of the stories, and aren’t aware of the really the discrimination and the issues that have faced this population.”

Since its inception in 1964, LAUP has been a driving force for change in the Holland community. By focusing on a wide range of topics impacting the Latinx community including education, cultural activities, community involvement, and discrimination, LAUP has worked to create a more equitable Holland for everyone.

In addition to the exhibit, the museum is hosting a free virtual panel discussion about LAUP’s history and achievements, its present mission, and its future with both current and past members. Speakers include LAUP’s program director, board vice president, interim director, and one of the founding members.

“One of the questions that I have for them is what needs to happen in this community where LAUP is no longer necessary. You know, what do we need to do as a greater Holland area, all the citizens here to make sure that everything’s working the way it’s supposed to,” Levine said.

The panels will take place on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Registration is required through Eventbrite and donations are encouraged. The museum exhibit runs through Jan. 17.