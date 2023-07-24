HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Holland Museum is unveiling a new exhibit that will explore the history of a storied Michigan resort town offered a refuge to Black Americans.

Idlewild was founded in 1912. In its heyday, it was a bustling resort town that was dubbed “Black Eden” by many. During the Civil Rights Movement, the town near Baldwin was a popular vacation destination for Black Americans.

More than 110 years after its establishment, the town is getting recognition from the Holland Museum. On July 28, the museum will open its latest exhibit, “Black Eden: Idlewild Past, Present, and Future.” The exhibit will venture through the history of the town from its inception to recent recovery efforts.

“This exhibition is the perfect fit for the Holland Museum as we strive to incorporate everyone’s

stories. Through this exhibition and related programming, the important stories of many Idlewild

residents will be shared,” Ricki Levine, the museum’s executive director, said in a statement.

The exhibit will be co-curated by Chris CJ Kingdom-Grier, who was born and raised in Idlewild and is a descendant of some of the first residents in the town. He will lead several additional events at the museum during the duration of the exhibit, including a bus trip to Idlewild, panel discussions and a live musical revue.

The exhibit will be on display from July 28 to Oct. 23. To find more information on the exhibit, click here.