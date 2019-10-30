New Georgetown Twp. library has comforts of home

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The new Georgetown Township Library in Jenison opened Wednesday after years in the making.

The new library has some of the comforts of home. People coming in can enjoy reading by the fire.

“Now we’re able to have cozy areas for different people to use, study spaces (and) a lot of programming spaces,” Rob Bristow, the library director said.

As times change, so have libraries. Bristow says old libraries followed an old model and were built to house books and staff members.

“Libraries have morphed a lot over the last few years, so we kind of go with the flow,” Bristow said. “We offer a lot of new programming, so we became more of a community center.”

In the new library, there is a seat for you if you want to play a video game or catch up with friends on social media.

“We still have our books, magazines, (and) DVDs but we are able to offer a lot more,” Bristow said.

News 8 learned that the library has a goal to draw children into the library. At the main entrance, there is a smaller door that is behind the main doors.

“The kids have their own entrance into the room, a clubhouse feel,” Bristow said.

He says early childhood literacy is one of their goals and they’re able to offer more now with a larger kid’s area.

They’re wasting no time in leaving behind the library of the past. You can see the old building next door already coming down.

There was a goal to have this facility finished by Christmas. The team is proud to have it completed and open before Halloween while being under budget.