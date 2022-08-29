ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Zeeland company is providing some big money that’s expected to help students in their future careers.

Lakeshore Advantage says it is collaborating with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to provide a more than $130,000 grant through the Michigan Workforce Training Center Equipment Program.

The money was awarded to the Allegan County Area Technical Education Center, Grand Rapids Community College and the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District. It will be used for new equipment that will help train students in growing fields like robotic welding.

“It’s extremely important that our local educators, who are wonderful at their jobs of educating employees, have the ability to purchase the new technology needed to train employees. This funding provides much needed dollars that will equip them in order to purchase that equipment,” said Mandy Cooper, the president of strategic initiatives for Lakeshore Advantage. “Equipment that otherwise employees going into the workforce have no experience on. The benefit with this grant, is that it’s going to educators that serve multiple employers in their specific industries and so will have an impact well beyond just one or two companies.”

The money comes as part of a $3 million statewide funding program for the Michigan Workforce TEC Grant Program.