HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County this week celebrated the opening of a new Department of Veterans Affairs, led by a new director.

Jason Schenkel started Monday. He spent the last eight years in the corporate world, and 23 before that in the U.S. Army.

“This opportunity came to be (to lead the Ottawa County Department of Veterans Affairs) and I’m excited,” he said. “I’m excited to be here and help develop this department.”

While there were four part-time contracted employees who staffed veterans services for the county for more than a decade, Schenkel is the first director of a newly established standalone department.

While Ottawa County continues to be a polarizing political landscape, Schenkel said his job is simply supporting the men and women who served and their families.

“This is a bipartisan, apolitical department,” he said. “I don’t find very many people who aren’t behind the veterans or want to support the veterans or provide funding or just the resources or support.”

The county board approved more than a $200,000 budget increase for veterans services late last year. Amid the push for expanded services and questions of previous practices, the contracted workers resigned in a letter sent to County Administrator John Gibbs in late October.

In the letter, which was obtained by The Holland Sentinel, the employees “acknowledge(d) that it is important that this new director have an opportunity to provide a clear vision for this ‘new’ department with a ‘clean slate’. We feel it is in the best interest of all parties that we bring to a close our services to the County and work to assure a smooth transition…”

Schenkel said some of those staffers are still working as the department transitions into its new direction.

“There is no gap in service. We are here. We can provide for the veterans of Ottawa County,” he said.

The department currently offers help with federal VA benefits, medical transportation, emergency funding for vets in need and a $300 veterans burial allowance for those with limited resources.