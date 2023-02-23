GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Some good news for the Grand Haven-area: The Grand Haven Township Board has reached a lease agreement with Verizon Wireless to install equipment on the Lincoln Street water tower and expand wireless coverage in the area.

Alando Chappell, the public works director for the township, confirmed with News 8 that they are finalizing documents with the wireless carrier and putting together a construction schedule to get the new equipment up and running.

“What I can say is that the Verizon service will improve the surrounding area,” Chappell said. “Once all pre-build milestones have been completed, Verizon hopes to install the equipment and be on-air as quickly as possible.”

Chappell said the township will announce more details of the plan later and estimates the new equipment will be up and running at some point this year.

The Grand Haven Tribune reported the township will receive $27,200 from Verizon each year for the space and the price will increase 3% annually, which is the same agreement the township has with Sprint.

Verizon will also be responsible for the installation and operation of the equipment.