New charges for parents of teen who drowned in icy pool

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — New charges have been issued for a Grand Rapids Community College professor and his wife who are connected to their impaired son’s drowning death in the family’s backyard pool.

Timothy Koets and his wife, Michelle Koets, have been charged with filling their dead son’s Ritalin prescription and then using the drugs themselves for months, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Previously, only Timothy Koets, 50, had been charged in the March 2019 death of 16-year-old Sam Koets, who had special needs. Earlier in December, he was ordered to trial on manslaughter and child abuse charges.

The judge said Timothy Koets acted with negligence because he knew his son was in a life-threatening situation.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office detectives say the couple continued to fill their son’s Ritalin prescription through October — more than six months after Sam’s death.

Timothy Koets now faces three new felony charges, including obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, false reporting to obtain a controlled substance and health care fraud. Michelle Koets faces one misdemeanor charge of obtaining a controlled substance by false representation.

The Koets have not yet turned themselves in on the new charges. An arraignment date has not been set.

