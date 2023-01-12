HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip Time festival is adding a few new events for this year’s festival and encouraging people to sign up to volunteer.

Holland’s popular Tulip Time festival, which is scheduled for May 6-14 this year, will now feature a new show and a new challenge. The Bicycle Showband Crescendo is a marching band traveling from the Netherlands to the U.S. for the first time ever to perform at the festival. They’ll bring their instruments, traditional Dutch costumes and bicycles. The group will have several free performances and will be featured in the parade.

There will also be an award for a new Double Dutch Challenge. Runners who complete both the Tulip Time Run on May 6 and the Holland Haven Marathon Run on Sept. 10 with get a Double Dutch Challenge medal. Any distance race, except the kids fun run, qualifies for the prize.

The volunteer registration is open for people to start signing up for greeting guests, helping park cars, setting up and tearing down for events throughout the week. Tulip Time says it takes over 800 volunteers to run the festival. You can register to volunteer at the Tulip Time website.

Festival organizers are also reminding quilters to start planning, stitching and quilting show quilts now to be ready for the Tulip Time Quilt Show by May. Quilters can find submission details at the Tulip Time website.