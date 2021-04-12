Neighbors reel from house party shooting that injured 4; No arrests

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As Ottawa County deputies work to find a gunman they said shot four men at the Enclave Apartment complex over the weekend, neighbors are reeling from the shooting and contemplating moving out.

“It was very frightening,” Shawn Robinson said. “I never thought it would’ve happened so close.”

While celebrating his 21st birthday with his roommates, Robinson said he heard gunfire erupt next door.

Deputies said a man shot and injured four men during a house party at an apartment around 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say the shooting left one of the men in critical condition. He’s in the hospital with two other victims. The fourth was released on Saturday.

The scene at the Enclave Apartments in Allendale Township as police investigated a shooting there on April 10, 2021.

Robinson said he doesn’t know any of the victims, who threw the party or who lives next door but knows he may not be their neighbor much longer.

“That did cross my mind once it all happened, and the next day, I talked to my parents,” Robinson said.

Caleb Ameel lives two doors down from the shooting scene. He said gunfire in the complex isn’t new.

“It’s not the, I guess, first time it’s happened here, but it’s kind of, I don’t know, surprising, but not too much,” Ameel said.

As authorities continue searching for the suspected shooter, Ameel said says he sends his best to the victims and to anyone who may be affected by the disturbance.

“I hope that if anybody was scared or traumatized by that at all, they heal pretty well,” Ameel said.