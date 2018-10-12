Neighbors 'like' photos of teens' good deed

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jacob Thompson (left) and Jacob Monroe. (Oct. 11, 2018)

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Georgetown Township are applauding two teens who stopped to help an older man in his yard.

The teens' good deed became public knowledge when a passerby snapped photos and posted them online.

"I didn't think it was going to be such a big deal, just helping someone out. I didn't think this was going to happen," 14-year-old Jacob Thompson, a freshman at Hudsonville High School, said.

On Tuesday, he and his friend Jacob Monroe were headed out for milkshakes and fries.

"We were just riding our bikes down the road going to McDonald's and on our way back we saw him," Thompson said.

They came across a man on his knees pulling weeds. The man is elderly and uses a wheelchair.

"We decided to ask him if he needed any help," Thompson said.

The photos of the boys helping was shared to a community Facebook page, where they got more than 1,600 likes.

"It's been amazing. The community's been reaching out so much. Got so many messages and comments. It's been great," Monroe's mother Angie Monroe said.

"It's one of those things (that made us think), 'Maybe we're doing something right,'" Thompson's mother Deanna Thompson said.

The homeowner, who said he has lived in his house for 54 years, told 24 Hour News 8 the boys took the wagon full of weeds to his backyard.