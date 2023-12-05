GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Nine Michigan parks are getting funding from the state government to upgrade their facilities, including two on the West side.

Sluka Field in Ottawa County will be receiving $293,900 and Bear Lake Park tennis and pickleball facilities in Muskegon County will get $499,700 from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grants, which is run by the Department of Natural Resources.

Other parks receiving funding are:

Dickinson Park development in Berrien County: $260,000

McGuire Park and river access improvements in Clinton County: $157,800

Keeweenaw Point acquisition in Keweenaw County: $3,500,000

Lake St. Clair Metropark Daysail Trail development in Macomb County: $500,000

Stony Creek Ravine Nature Park access in Oakland County: $340,100

Metro Park renovation and development in Roscommon County: $410,000

Parker Road West Campground development in St. Clair County: $500,000

Overall, the parks will receive a combined $6,461,500. The goal is to “support pickleball courts, sport playfield improvements, campground development, trail and park renovations and improvements, and acquisition of approximately 8,000 acres in the Keweenaw Peninsula,” according to a release from the governor’s office.

The parks were chosen from 11 applicants that were seeking local funding, the state said.