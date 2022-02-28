Narcotics, medication possible factor in crash that killed 3 kids

The scene of a Holland Township crashed that killed three children (Feb. 18, 2022)

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The possibility of narcotics or medication factoring into a crash that killed three children near Holland earlier this month is not out of the question, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We won’t have the answer to that until we receive the toxicology results. We are awaiting those and hope to have some answers in the weeks ahead, if not sooner,” Capt. Jake Sparks, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, said on Monday.

The crash happened on Feb. 17 around 11:20 a.m. on James Street between 112th and 120th Avenues, near Holland. Deputies say a westbound SUV hit a curb, rolled over and landed in a pond that was about three to four feet deep.

Three boys,1-year-old Josiah Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales, were trapped in the SUV when deputies arrived.

Emergency personnel were able to free the children. They were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The driver and mother of the children, was able to escape the vehicle on her own. She had minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.