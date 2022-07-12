OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was stabbed to death by her husband while their children were in their Holland-area home, deputies say.

The woman was identified as Quinn Arielle Hallacy, 32. None of the kids were hurt.

An autopsy revealed Hallacy died of multiples stab wounds and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

The stabbing happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday at the family’s home on 120th Avenue near Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township. Deputies say Hallacy and her husband argued before the attack.

“An argument that turned deadly when a knife was involved,” Capt. Jacob Sparks told News 8 Tuesday. “It was very tragic scene. A very graphic scene. It was complicated by the matter that there were three young children there.”

Three children — two 10-year-olds and a 7-year-old — were in the home when the stabbing happened, deputies said. Two of them, a 10-year-old and the 7-year-old, ran away.

“They had fled from the residence after the assault and notified a neighbor in the area and that person was able to contact 911, which started the law enforcement response,” Sparks said.

When deputies got to the home, Hallacy was dead.

Before first responders got there, her 45-year-old husband drove off with one of the 10-year-olds, investigators said. He was later arrested in Holland and jailed. Deputies have not released his name because he has not yet been formally charged.

“It’s a tragic situation and we’re relieved that the children were all unharmed physically,” Sparks said.

State Children’s Protective Services and the county’s Victim Services Unit are helping the children.

Hallacy’s family declined to comment to News 8 Tuesday.

—News 8’s Jacqueline Francis contributed to this report.