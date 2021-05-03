Muskegon woman injured in crash near Ferrysburg

FERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was hospitalized following a crash near Ferrysburg Monday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of VanWagoner Road and 168th Avenue in Ferrysburg Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a southbound minivan disobeyed a stop sign and hit a westbound sedan in the intersection.

The driver of the minivan, a 77-year-old Muskegon woman, was taken the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-thraetening.

Deputies said the driver of the sedan, an 85-year-old Spring Lake man, sustained injuries as well but declined medical aid at the scene.