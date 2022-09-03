CROCKERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a single car crash near Nunica Saturday evening.

It happened around 10:23 p.m. Saturday on Westbound I-96 near 112th Avenue in Crockert Township.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 50-year-old Muskegon man driving a 2006 Cadillac veered off the road after traveling at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses saw the vehicle crash into a ditch and roll multiple times, according to deputies.

Upon arrival, Sheriff deputies found the driver pinned inside his vehicle.

The driver was freed by emergency crews and was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.