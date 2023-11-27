GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man has been sentenced to 7.5 years in a federal prison for breaking into an Ottawa County business and stealing multiple firearms.

Casey Johnson was sentenced Monday in the Western District of Michigan’s federal court in Grand Rapids. He was convicted earlier this year of three counts of firearm theft and three counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Johnson broke into several businesses and stolen firearms, including three incidents at Michigan Pawn Brokers in Grand Haven. When investigators executed a search warrant at a motel room where the 29-year-old was staying, they found two of the 11 guns stolen from the shop.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said he hopes the sentence will help keep illegal guns off of Michigan streets and “to keep our communities safe from gun violence.”

James Deir, a lead agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Detroit Office, said the sentence should serve as a reminder for people considering similar crimes.

“In the end, the moral of this case is simple: Crime does not pay,” Deir said in a statement. “Casey Johnson decided to steal firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer, because as a prior convicted felon, it was easier than passing a background check. Casey will have a lot of free time to reflect on his poor choices while serving time in a federal prison.”

Several local law enforcement agencies helped with the investigation, including the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, the Muskegon Police Department, the Muskegon Police Department and Michigan State Police.