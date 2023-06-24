GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A home built in 1903 that was saved from demolition thanks to a community effort now serves as the Jenison Historical Museum.

The home was built by the bookkeeper of twins Lucius and Lumen Jenison, members of the original founding family of the area, after they left her $150,000 in their wills.

“The bookkeeper and her daughter built this house as kind of a tribute to the Jenison twins, and it cost $13,000 to build this house,” Liz Timmer, chairperson of the Jenison Historical Association, said.

Over the years, the property changed hands. The final owners were the Tiffanys.

In the 1970s, the state was paving I-196 and wanted to add a ramp. The home was too close to the planned path and it was scheduled to be demolished. As a result, the Georgetown Township Board established a committee called “Save the Tiffany House.” After a back and forth over four years, the house was sold to the township, Timmer explained.

“It was in February of 1975 when the state highway commission voted to leave the house on its original site and sold it to the township,” she said.

The “Save the Tiffany House” committee became the Jenison Historical Association, which oversees the house, now a museum.

When visitors enter the museum at 28 Port Sheldon Street SW at Kenowa Avenue, they come inside from a porch.

“The porch has been enclosed. Originally it wasn’t, but the Tiffanys enclosed it,” Timmer said. “That has aluminum windows on the porch, and we left those there as kind of another layer of security.”

Passing through the front door and into a reception area, visitors can see where guests would have been greeted by the maid or the homeowner.

The home has two parlors. The front is furnished with a pump organ, a piano, an Edison Victrola, and a hide-a-bed. The back serves as a display area.

An undated courtesy photo of the dining room in the Jenison Historical Museum.

An undated courtesy photo of the front parlor in the Jenison Historical Museum.

“The docent that works in (the front parlor) explains (to visitors how) they gathered, how they entertained. They looked at old pictures, they listened to the Victrola…” Timmer said.

On the main level, visitors can also explore a dining room that is set up for a meal with a push button on the floor to call the maid, a pantry, a kitchen with a wood-burning stove and an ice box and a bathroom with a clawfoot tub.

“We only have three or four pieces in the house that are original to the house because of the various owners and, as part of the whole highway building business, the highway department used the house as a field office for a while, so it kind of got beat up,” Timmer said.

An undated courtesy photo of a bedroom in the Jenison Historical Museum.

Two staircases lead to the second floor. One in the front of the house that was used for family and guests and another in the back for the maids.

The second floor consists of five rooms: four bedrooms and a maid’s room.

“Two of those rooms are used for displays, so they’re not set up as bedrooms,” Timmer said.

One of the displays covers the old Jenison Post Office and showcases old cubbyhole mailboxes. There’s also an old cash register from a store that used to be in town.

Visitors can also explore the attic and the basement, which have additional displays and artifacts.

“Visitors can go through the whole house from top to bottom and see a lot of interesting historical items from Georgetown,” Timmer said.

An undated courtesy photo of the basement of the Jenison Historical Museum.

The historical association holds several free open houses at the museum from March to December, usually on the first Tuesday and third Saturday of the month. To see the schedule, click here.

“The first Saturday in December is our holiday open house and we have extended hours for that,” Timmer said, adding that the house is decorated for the season. “And then we do another holiday open house the first Saturday in January.”

In addition to the museum, the historical association has a history room at the Georgetown Library. It’s open on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment.

For more information, visit the Jenison Historical Association’s website.