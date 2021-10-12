Multiple people injured after 4-car crash near Hudsonville

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple people were injured after a crash near Hudsonville Tuesday.

It happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 44th Street and 14th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

A driver going north on 14th Avenue ignored a red light and went into the intersection, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Her car was hit by a driver going east on 44th Street, officials say. They say she then hit another car going west on 44th Street. That third car then hit a fourth car that was stopped at the red light on 14th Street.

Airbags went off in all four cars, officials say.

The passenger of the car that went through the red light, a 3-year-old boy from Hudsonville, went to Helen Devos Children’s Hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say. The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Hudsonville, also reported injuries and accompanied the boy in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities say the driver that was westbound on 44th Street also went to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Two passengers, both kids, in that car were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The drivers of the other two cars were not injured, the sheriff’s office says, and they did not have any passengers.