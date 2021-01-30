Multiple departments work to fight commercial fire in Hudsonville

Ottawa County

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department and six other fire departments were called to a business fire in Ottawa County Saturday morning.

Firefighters and deputies were called to a commercial fire in the 5100 block of Chicago Dr at Cutting Edge Excavation around 10:34 a.m.

The blaze was fully-involved on arrival and the right-hand side lane of Chicago Dr had to be blocked off for water tankers coming and going from the scene, but officials on scene are reporting no injuries at this time.

Fire teams are still on scene investigating what may have caused the fire. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

