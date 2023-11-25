WEST OLIVE, Mich. (WOOD) — More than half a dozen fire departments are responding to a house fire in West Olive Saturday night.

The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority confirmed to News 8 that seven fire departments were working to put out a house fire at the intersection of Croswell Street and 136 Avenue just after 9:30 p.m.

The home has been evacuated but is fully involved in the fire which is still not out as of 11 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with News 8 as this is an ongoing story.