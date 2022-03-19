HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Holland Township.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Butternut Drive at Rose Park Drive.

According to Ottawa County dispatch, a driver collided with multiple vehicles resulting in one person being pinned under a vehicle.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Butternut Drive are closed as emergency crews investigate the crash.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

This story is developing. News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will update with more information once it is released.