The scene of a crash on M-6 in Jamestown Charter Township. (Sept. 24, 2022)

JAMESTOWN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash on M-6 that involved multiple vehicles Saturday night, deputies said.

The crash happened at 10:22 p.m. on M-6 near Kenowa Avenue, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A Hyundai driven by a 56-year-old Cedar Springs man was stopped in the middle of the road on westbound M-6 when a westbound Ford SUV, driven by a 17-year-old from West Olive, crashed into the stopped Hyundai.

The drivers of the Hyundai and Ford, as well as a 16-year-old passenger in the Ford were treated at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said. All were wearing seatbelts.

Westbound M-6 was closed between 8th and Wilson Avenue after the crash, the sheriff’s office said.