GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — For 60 years, skiers and snowboarders have been heading to Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl. This year, they had to wait until Sunday to hit the slopes.

Beth Brown, the ticket, concession and lodge manager at Mulligan’s Hollow, said this has been one of their latest starts in recent years.

“It didn’t look like that was even going to happen until maybe Friday night when we were able to get the snowmakers out and get a good base and it’s super, super exciting. A lot of people have been waiting, Christmas break is coming to an end, we’re really happy to let kids come out and use this new snow today,” Brown said.

The ski bowl opened three of its five hills to season pass holders from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. They joined other ski resorts that held soft openings over the weekend.

Ethan Toll and Owen McDermott are part of the snowmaking crew at Mulligan’s Hollow. They said it was exciting to see their hard work pay off.

Skiers young and old are excited to ski at Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl on Jan. 7, 2024. (Courtesy)

“Our team has been putting in a lot of work, a lot of overnight shifts all day, as much as we can. We’re happy to see that we have some snow, but we’re hoping to see more,” Toll said.

The warmer weather has left the slopes closed. Skylar Compagner, the lessons and leagues director, said they also had to reschedule several lessons this season, but she said she is happy they are open for now.

“Mulligan’s Hollow is a pinnacle place in this community and our goal at the end of the day is to get as many members of our community on the snow as possible,” Compagner said.

Mulligan’s Hollow is a nonprofit organization. The space that they rent is owned by the city of Grand Haven. Brown said they raise money through season pass holders, donations and fundraisers. This year they had around 550 people sign up for season passes, but they were not able to hit the slopes until Sunday.

“We are hoping to see as many of those 500 come out today and utilize what our snowmakers have been able to do for the last two days and give back to them for supporting us,” Brown said.

She said they are currently monitoring the weather for next week and warmer temperatures could cause them to close again. Brown said they hope to have all five of their slopes open to everyone by next weekend.