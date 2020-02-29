Muggles gathered for Magic at the Museum in Holland

Wizards and witches of all ages gathered at the Holland Museum for the second year of Magic at the Museum on Feb. 29, 2020.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Folks gathered at the Holland Museum Saturday for the second year of Magic at the Museum.

People got their Harry Potter-fix by creating wands, flying broomsticks and even playing a game of quidditch.

“The joy that I get is seeing people come in and explore and have a good time and see how we’ve decorated the museum and see that some of their favorite stories are coming to life,” said Ricki Levine, executive director of the museum.

Museum staffers made most of the props for the event by hand. They plan to make this a yearly tradition.