ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Power has been restored to over a thousand people in Zeeland Tuesday night, according to a Consumers Energy map.

The map did not indicate what caused the outage, but it came amid a winter storm that continued to bring high winds and inches of snow.

The loss of power was first reported around 7:12 p.m. and was completely restored as of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

In a power outage, it’s important to unplug electronic devices to avoid potential power surges. If you’re using a generator, Consumers Energy advises keeping it at least 25 feet away from enclosed areas to provide proper ventilation.

If you need assistance during an outage, call 211 to be dispatched to a representative who can guide you further. All outages can also be reporter to Consumers Energy by calling 1.800.477.5050.