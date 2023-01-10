SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Saugatuck landmark has officially been listed in the National Register of Historic places.

Although it is not in use now, the radar ball on the top of Mount Baldhead operated for a decade, from 1958 to 1968, according to local historian Chuck Gustafson. It was run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Its purpose was to scan the skies for potential attacks from Soviet planes during the cold war. 130 similar radars were installed throughout the states. The Mount Baldhead equipment was specifically designed to “fill in the gaps” in the nation-wide radar where high-power radar installations could not see potential aircrafts flying at a low altitude or near hilly areas.

Specifically, it searched the skies over Lake Michigan where enemy planes might target Chicago or Indiana’s steel mills, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Eventually, the launch of Sputnik essentially made radars like Mt. Baldhead’s obsolete because they couldn’t detect missiles approaching from space.

Mt. Baldhead’s decommissioned radar station was bought by Saugatuck in 1969 for $250.

In September, the state’s Historic Preservation Office review board approved the site’s nomination for the National Register of Historic Places, which is a list of districts, sites, buildings, structures and objects that the federal government names worthy of preserving for historical significance.

There are about 96,000 properties listed in the National Register. To be considered to join the list, a place must be at least 50 years old and have a significance to major historical events.