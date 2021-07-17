MSP investigating after deputy’s vehicle hit teen in Ottawa Co.

POKLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a teenager who was hit by the side mirror of a patrol car in Ottawa County.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday in Polkton Township in the 5300 block of Leonard Road.

A deputy was driving when the passenger side mirror of the patrol vehicle hit the upper arm of a 15-year-old who was walking on the road with another teen, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday release.

The deputy stopped and provided medical aid to the teen, who was then taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Michigan State Police is investigating the incident.

