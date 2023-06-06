The building on James Street that houses the Ottawa County Department of Public Health. (January 2023)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health will offer mpox and COVID-19 vaccines at two local Pride festivals in the wake of a cluster of mpox cases in Chicago.

OCDPH will offer the two vaccines at the Grand Haven Pride Festival on June 10 and Holland PRIDE Festival on June 24. It will also provide information about testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections.

During the 2022 outbreak of mpox, formerly referred to as monkeypox, Ottawa County saw seven cases. The county could see an increase in the coming months due to its proximity to Chicago, which recently saw a spike in cases, according to an OCDPH release.

Vaccination is an essential step in preventing the spread of mpox, OCDPH said, but just 23% of the population at risk for exposure is fully vaccinated.

“OCDPH participates in events like Pride Festival so we can meet people where they are, partially removing barriers to important health access such as vaccination,” said Adeline Hambley, administrative health officer with OCDPH.

More information about mpox and its prevention is available online.